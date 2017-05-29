Zambia: Treason Vibe Attracts Negative International Publicity

opinion

The international headlines that Zambia is receiving over the continued incarceration of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should be of concern to those managing the affairs of this country.

It is a circus that has gone on for too long and must be stopped. At least if the charge of treason remains standing. The country has toyed around with the drama of incarcerating opposition leaders with the non bailable treason charge with the view to crippling them. Former President Michael Sata did 40 days behind bars on a charge of motor vehicle theft while founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda was infamously locked up on Christmas Day by Frederick Chiluba.

Now Edgar Lungu has joined that school that is slowly dressing in dictatorship regalia.

The international media is feasting on the news of Hichilema thrown in jail on treason charges for a traffic offense unless someone is not watching or listening to international news. Not sure how easy it will be for President Edgar Lungu to walk with his head high at international fora with his image being battered on the international stage.

It was interesting to see President Lungu make an attempt to stand up to the international community warning that Zambia cannot be dictated to on who to arrest or not. It was a show of muscle from our Head of State to the donor community. It was very nice of him but in truth is do we really have the capacity to play that level of independence? Even our citizens in South Africa that were hurling insults at South African Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane unfortunately are living on the courtesies of that country.

There should be some deep introspection on our leadership on what is becoming of our country's image outside the country.

We are slowly being referred to as a former democracy surely that is something we can avoid.