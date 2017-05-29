MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba says people should not abrogate the law in the name of freedom of expression.

Speaking when he featured on Joy FM' s interactive Radio programme Talking Points on yesterday, Chiluba said there is so much "nonsense in the country" because people were abusing their right to express themselves.

He said freedom of expression should not be a free pass to abrogating the law.

"It's being abused because people are speaking carelessly, people are using this expression to abrogate the law that is why we are having a lot of nonsense in our country.

"That has the potential to incite people not to obey the laws of the country or submit to the government of the day especially when it is coming from a political party because that party has a following and what does that message send to the community and the people in their party structures? It will bring about lawlessness in the country," he said.

And Chiluba has called on politicians to start practicing politics that champion the agenda of a common Zambian.

He said political parties and their leaders should refocus their energies to offering positive checks and balances and add value to the growth of the country as opposed to being at each other's throats all the time.

"What should be done is that number one, can we begin to play politics that is aimed at championing a good agenda for this country?We need opposition political parties to be giving us a basket of broad policies.

"We feel the way things are being done it is not correct. Why can't we offer positive criticism by offering solutions. If we start saying why can't we put into practice such policy because it will achieve ABCD or D because that type of critical opposition will add value to the growth of this country not just criticising without offering solutions," he said.

Chiluba, who is also former Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) president, explained that no single individual has the collective wisdom to run the country hence the need for every well meaning Zambian to be involved.

He advised political parties not to be oblivious to the fact that governments are systems which must be used by anyone who ascends to power.

"A government is a system, today we can be in the opposition and say that when we come back into government we are going to do ABC or D but there is a system in government, my comrade here from the UPND can say when we form government we are going to do this and that but when they get there they will find the same system which the PF are in today,," said Chiluba.