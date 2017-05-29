29 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Unza Students Riot Over Allowances

By Peter Adamu

University of Zambia (UNZA) have lost patience with government over the delay in payment of meal allowances and took to the Great East road on Sunday night.

The students are also protesting the go slow by lecturers who are demanding payment of outstanding allowances.

Students got half their pay when the institution opened in April with the promise for the remainder to be liquidated at a later stage.

Government owes students project and accommodation allowances.

The students mobilized themselves and took to the Great East road with the police rushing to the institution to quell the riot.

Police are keeping vigil at the institution manning all the entry points.

