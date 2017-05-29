Tsabong — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has encouraged democrats in the western region to revive party structures and gear up for 2019.

Mr Masisi, who had accompanied President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama to address delegates from Ghanzi and Kgalagadi districts, said in an interview after the meeting in Tsabong on May 25 that the meeting brought together the total number of similar meetings President Khama has addressed to 69 with the view to revive party structures across the nation.

Vice President Masisi, who is also BDP chairman, explained that the meetings followed the 2015

Mmadinare resolution that encouraged the party president to address party structures across the country and communicate any developments to members.

He said the BDP, like any political party, had challenges but explained that efforts were underway to smooth things up going towards 2019.

Mr Masisi added that he was happy with party structures in the western region, but urged members not to sit on their laurels.He stressed that it was critical for democrats to work together and lead by example so that the party could continue appealing to all Batswana. "We want people to have faith in our party and its programmes," he said.

On other issues, Mr Masisi encouraged residents of Kgalagadi District to take advantage of the annual Khawa dune challenge and improve the condition of their lives.

He said the spectacle, which was unimaginable in the last 10 years, spoke volumes for his party's visionary leadership and its active efforts to develop the nation.

Mr Masisi further expressed delight that the government has recently recognised McCarthy's Rust as a settlement.

Mr Masisi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Moshupa/Manyana constituency, further said that the government would continue exploring tourism opportunities in the Kgalagadi area to ensure more Batswana along the value chain benefited. "People should know that the biggest ostriches and biggest lions in the world come from this area," he said.

Mr Masisi furthermore revealed that explorations for diamonds and iron were ongoing in the district.

BOPA