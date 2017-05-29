Grace Mugabe and her G40 Zanu PF allies are forcing President Robert Mugabe to remain in power so they can continue their shameless plunder of the economically crippled country, an opposition leader claimed Saturday.

Retired Brigadier General Agrippa Mutambara - interim leader of Zimbabwe People First (Zim PF) party - told supporters in the eastern border city of Mutare that the 93-year-old President Mugabe is no longer in charge of the country.

He said Mugabe had effectively relinquished power to his wife, Grace, and her G40 allies who include cabinet ministers and politburo members Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo.

"President Mugabe is no longer in control but Grace, Kasukuwere and others. They want Mugabe to stay in power at all costs so that they continue to loot country's resources and enriching themselves at the expense of the suffering masses," said Mutambara.

The liberation war veteran condemned Mugabe's wife as heartless after she reportedly splashed about $1.3mln on a diamond ring in a country were the majority of the population is struggling to survive.

"You buy a $1,5 million diamond ring at a time the majority of people are sinking in a sea of poverty, when parents cannot pay fees for their children.

"You can afford to charter a plane for your daughter to deliver abroad at government expense while people are suffering," said Mutambara.

The former army general who was once attacked and seriously injured by axe-wielding Zanu PF, accused Grace of turning party youths into killing machines.

"She has turned our youths to be murderers. Our youths are being turned into giant killing machines being used by Zanu PF.

"As Zim PF we don't want to allow this in the country we fought for and liberated," said Mutambara.

Grace Mugabe

Grace lacks ubuntu

He said Mugabe became a changed man after deciding to marry Grace, former mistress, following the death of his widely respected wife Sally.

"President Mugabe led us well during the liberation struggle and after independence," he said.

"Problems emanated when Sally died. She was replaced by Grace who is disrespectful and not a unifier. She is a woman who does not have ubuntu."

The ruling Zanu PF is divided between the so-called successionists who believe Mugabe, at 93 and reportedly struggling with failing health, has become a burden on the country and must relinquish power.

The rival group insists that Mugabe must be allowed to serve out his current mandate and also seek another term in elections due next year having been endorsed as Zanu PF's presidential candidate.

The successionists, or Lacoste faction, rallies around vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa while the rival G40 group claims to back Mugabe remaining in power and appears to enjoy the veteran leader's support.

Mutambara said G40 was backing Mugabe for entirely selfish and corrupt reasons, adding that the power drunk 93-year-old had found allies of convenience in the faction.

"President Mugabe is using his wife Grace, Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo to maintain his grip on power," he claimed.

"He (Mugabe) is trying to stay on power by suppressing opposition political parties. He is using all dirty tactics which are not enshrined in the constitution to remain in power.

"We must be vigilant if we are to remove Mugabe and Zanu PF in 2018 and we should not fear President Mugabe because he is not God."

Corruption

Mutambara just after he had been attacked by Zanu PF youths

Mutambara, a former ambassador, said corruption had become rampant under Mugabe to the extent that 'justice' was now for sale.

"Corruption is now like a cancer in the country. Police officers now man our road blocks to solicit for bribes from motorists," he said.

"Even the courts are now corrupt; if you want to be discharged by the courts you just pay a bribe to the court officials.

"Most court judgments are determined at the State House; most court cases are being tried at Grace Mugabe and Kasukuwere residency.

"If you are not linked to top Zanu PF officials you are convicted even if you are innocent. That's the kind of leadership we have in our country."

Mutambara left Zanu PF to join former vice president Joice Mujuru's new opposition party after she was fired by Mugabe for allegedly plotting a coup, charges she denied and has never been prosecuted for.

Mujuru's party would later split, the former vice president leaving to form another opposition formation resulting in Mutambara taking over as interim Zim PF leader.

The former army general dismissed Mujuru as 'directionless' during his Saturday address.

"Mai Mujuru has no direction. There is no difference between Mujuru and Zanu PF. The same tactics she used to dismiss members are the same tactics used by Zanu PF," he said.

At the rally, Mutambara was accompanied by the party's secretary general Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and other notable senior officials including Retired Colonel Cladious Makova.