Zambia: Voting Pattern Commission Hopes for Action On Findings

Chairperson on the commission of inquiry on the voting pattern Mutakela Lisimba says he is hopeful that President Edgar Lungu will act on its report.

Lisimba whose committee is sitting in Kitwe said that the problem had been acknowledged by the formation of the inquiry.

President Lungu recently extended the mandate of the commission of inquiry to November.

The commission of inquiry was formed in the aftermath of the highly fractious August 11, 2016 elections.

Concerns about the state's ability to act on commissions of inquiries have repeatedly been raised.