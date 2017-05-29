Kenya: Sharpening Foreign Policy for Prosperity

opinion

For the past two years, Kenya's foreign policy has been quite robust and fruitful.

This has mainly been because of the introduction of a written policy for greater predictability in forging relations with other countries.

It is a big improvement on the ad hoc style that was in place for many years.

During the Cold War, Kenya leaned towards the West, but also received development assistance from the former Soviet Union.

This was a delicate balancing act, with the super powers then using surrogates for hegemony.

BERLIN WALL

There was some amount of predictability in the foreign policy's unpredictability in those years.

However, since the fall of the Berlin Wall, many countries, including Kenya, have struggled to project an image of one in the family of nations to navigate the choppy waters of international relations.

In 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration created the written policy that provides a broad framework on diplomatic engagements in a globalised environment.

The vision driving the foreign policy agenda is the pursuit of "a peaceful, prosperous and globally competitive Kenya", while the mission is "To project, promote and protect Kenya's interests and image globally through innovative diplomacy, and contribute towards a just, peaceful and equitable world".

Kenya's foreign policy has undergone a significant transition in response to the emerging trends in international affairs such as globalisation, regional integration and threats to global peace and stability.

PROTECT SOVEREIGNITY

The aim is to protect Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, promote integration, enhance regional peace and security, and economic prosperity.

Since the compilation of this document, Kenya's foreign policy has undergone an overhaul to boost the country's standing in the world.

Some of the world's most influential leaders have visited Kenya.

They include former US President Barack Obama, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These leaders did not just come to enjoy Kenyan hospitality. Each visit brought gains to Kenya.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

From India, came vital medical equipment and help to establish a new cancer centre at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Trade agreements have enabled our farmers access to the one- billion Indian market, exporting beans, lentils and peas.

We are working with the US on fighting terrorism.

Our co-operation with Israel includes access to their cutting-edge agricultural expertise and technology to transform farming in the arid and semi-arid areas.

From South Korea, we have received funding for the construction of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Technology, the first anchor tenant of Konza Techno-city.

SUPPORT AMISOM

Even as the hectic election season kicks off, President Kenyatta has not ignored his international obligations.

He held talks with the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Peter Thomson, about the need to support the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), hosted the 26th Session of the Governing Council of UN Habitat, and travelled to London to attend the Third London Conference on Somalia.

In London, Mr Kenyatta met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and later headed to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation.

Now, Kenya has a place at the top of the table of international relations and will use its presence to further its interests.

Ms Odipo, a graduate of diplomacy and international relations, is a senior researcher at Global One Foundation.