Kenya: Perhaps What Leopards Need Is New Blood

column

Thank you coach Stewart Hall for heeding my appeal to sign two quality players to play behind Gilbert Fiamenyo.

After landing a Burundian hit man, Alexis Kitenge, Ingwe is reaching an agreement with a Ugandan creative midfielder, Keziron Kizito a true No.10, somebody the Ghanaian seriously needed.

A scout, who has watched Kitenge in action, has confirmed that he is a fantastic poacher, deadly in the box.

After losing to our noisy brothers, we seem to jump from one calamity to another, raising serious questions about what is ailing Ingwe.

The team has reached an extent of even labouring to pick points from small teams like the newly promoted Zoo Kericho, who should be thumped mercilessly and put where they belong.

I look forward to the time - like in the days of yore - when we watch a Leopards team oozing with talent, skill and ruthlessness.

Leopards have this year been seen to have strength but have struggled in converting chances into goals in their past games, and we need to urgently fix this.

When the lads occupied the top slot on the league table fans started getting the impression that we were headed for league glory.

We need to give our coach and players more time to leave a lasting impression.

Since he took over the team from Ivan Minnaert, it has been like the beginning of culture change, which we desperately needed.

I know the coach is on a rebuilding process but some concerns must be looked into. His coaching background is good and I believe he can change things because he is knowledgeable enough.

He has a wealth of knowledge, can teach and get along with people really well with the world-class talent at his disposal.

It's about re-establishing Ingwe as a perennial football powerhouse. This is the first step towards much greater things.

Our scouts have to recommend players to the club who will wear the Ingwe jersey with pride and give everything for the club especially in a derby match.

Leopards needs 11 warriors with the hunting skills and ferocity of the mighty big cat.

Football is now big business and Ingwe have to be competitive to attract investors in the game.

It was never easy and should not be easy to don the Leopards jersey.

Only the best should wear that jersey and step onto the pitch to give 150 per cent.

The coach must do something about his playing system. Our perennial foes K'Ogalo play 3-5-2 and win matches, we have tried the same style but it didn't work in many matches.

Gor are succeeding because they rely on wing backs which Leopards are lacking.

What AFC Leopards need is proper players, depth, serious ambition both from the players and from the technical bench.

We started the season on a high note, but lately is has been frustrating inconsistent.

I think what we've seen in the last couple of matches has been of a true reflection of what this team can do.

I want to encourage the fans to get behind the team for the remaining games of the season and see where we can go.

The club confirmed to me that plans are now being concluded with regards to improving the playing unit.

A crisis meeting with the technical bench was held in a bid to arrest the downward spiral.

But if we're being honest I think that we've fallen a bit behind the curve in terms of management. But I must appreciate those that have shown commitment to the club so far.