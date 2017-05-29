President Edgar Lungu at the weekend spent a night at a rather worn-out guest house on Chilubi Island in his continued tour of the northern parts of the country.

There is no history of a Head of State spending nights on the poorly developed island, but President Lungu beat the odds.

He seemed to have enjoyed the outing and his supporters believe spending the night at a ramshackle of a guest house is a mark of the 'humble' leader he is.

President Lungu writes, "I decided to break the tradition of flying in and out of Chilubi Island so I spent a night here at Kambros Guest House.

"I must say that the time spent with the people of Chilubi helped me understand more the challenges they face and the expectations they have."

President Lungu has pledged to speed up development on the island.

"I assured them of my government's commitment to work together with the local leaders to better the lives of our people through rehabilitating Santa Maria hospital, providing vehicles and boats to different government departments, commencing of the works at Luwingu-Nsombo and Chaba-Chilubi roads and economic growth of the island through fishing projects," said President Lungu.