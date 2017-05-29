Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has urged students going for tertiary education abroad to consider the country's grading system to have their academic credentials recognised in the domestic labour market upon completion of their studies.

The commission has urged students aspiring to study abroad to visit TCU offices for consultation before applying to get advice on the university quality required as per the courses they want to pursue.

TCU Admission Officer Fabian Mahundu made the remarks in Dar es Salaam over the weekend during the opening of exhibition for Indian High Commission organized for Indian Higher Education Institutions.

The two-day event that ended yesterday was held at the Indian High Commission and involved about 20 representatives of Indian universities, the Global Education Link Agency and various Tanzanian students who completed their advanced level of education, recently.

"The extant system of grading in Tanzania must be duly adhered to by Indian and other foreign universities for the certificates of students who complete their studies to be recognised in the country," said Dr Mahundu.

Eight Tanzanian students were awarded scholarships by the government of India to pursue higher studies in the Asian country and they will pursue various courses, including engineering, statistics, business administration, mathematics, computer science and economics.

Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Sandeep Arya stated that the government of India through its Indian Council for Cultural Centre gives 25 scholarships yearly to Tanzanian students to pursue undergraduate and post-graduate studies in India.

"Joint collaborations between higher learning institutions in Tanzania and India have increased in recent years. Jawaharlal Nehru University of India and University of Dar es Salaam have recently signed an agreement," he said.

He mentioned other Tanzanian institutions which closely work together with Indian institutions as the Institute of Financial Management, Mzumbe University and Eastern Africa Statistical Training Centre.

Global Education Link Agency Managing Director Abdulmalik Mollel advised students who get scholarship opportunities to study in India to perform well in their studies to convince the sponsor to extend the scholarship to more needy students.

"The cost of education in Indian universities is affordable for Tanzanian students, we can use India to increase our experts in various sectors of technology and health to create the nation of adequate specialists," he said.