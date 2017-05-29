Somalia: Premier Bank Now in Hargeisa Somaliland

Premier Bank Limited on Friday opened its first branch in Somaliland in a colourful ceremony graced by the breakaway's region Vice President. The Hairgeisa branch is expected to attract a big number of lients that will to rival the two branches in Mogadishu.

It was officially opened by Somaliland Vice President Abdirahman Saylici. Among those present at the opening of the branch was Somaliland Finance Minister ZamZam Abdi Hassan.

Premier Bank Ltd is the second international commercial bank to open in Somalia. The bank promised to redefine banking standards in Somalia. Premier Bank transacts its business using major international currencies and is popular among expatriates working in Somalia and government employees.

In partnership with MasterCard and SWIFT it now provides global online financial services including Automated Teller Machines (ATM).