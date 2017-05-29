Kenya: Offer for Sale Stars Replica Jerseys Now

column

One amusing fact about football is that all the lads need is some space and a ball. That could be one reason why football is very popular in the world, it doesn't matter that you don't have boots or jerseys to start playing.

A few months ago, some kids were spotted playing wearing supermarket plastic paper packaging.

It was very touching and the photographs made quite a storm on social media amid reports that the supermarket chain actually responded by buying them real jerseys.

When one climbs up the ladder we expect things to get better and the tools of trade to be supplied for the players.

Teenage teams usually save money and all they can do is buy the exact number of jerseys for the 11 players in the pitch.

The reserves are left without any and when a player is substituted, he takes off his sweaty shirt and passes it on to the one coming in. Aargh! I speak from experience.

After the match, another war ensues over which player will take all the jerseys home and wash them.

Whoever is lucky enough to do that, shall be supplied with soap and once in a while, some allowance to do the job. That is the situation in our country and many other certified poor nation.

At the Kenyan Premier League level, we are happy that the teams have adequate kits and are able to retain a certain number on the back and sometimes even the name of the player appears on the shirt.

We are sure that these shirts are used and reused so many times thus it is not rare to see a respectable team wearing very faded uniforms - the fans usually have better jerseys than the team!

This is one area that has really been neglected and the concerned team managers must work on it.

You cannot imagine some Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards player throwing his jersey to the fans for as a memento! That will be infeasible; a nightmare, and the player shall be roundly reprimanded by the club officials and even be forced to pay for the given away jersey.

Two weeks ago, we saw Football Kenya Federation unveiling new kitties for the team. The deal with Mafro Sports is a very welcome thing and we must say kudos to the Federation.

The colours are truly ours and we now know our away, home and neutral jerseys.

What remains to be done is to sell replica jerseys to Kenyans so that during our national team matches the stadium is full of our team colours.

It is a small step in the right direction.