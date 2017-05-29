Kenya: Truly I Say, Sportpesa Super Cup Ours to Lose

column

It is an article of faith among the dyed in the wool Gor Mahia fans that on a good day we can beat any team in the world.

In fact, when we are playing, the first half of the match is played by Gor. Then the second half is played by Mahia and that is where hell breaks loose.

Ball juggling, swerving, deft passes, sublime goals. Aah, what a team! What a joy! On that note, we have a realistic chance of playing and beating the fancied English Premier League side Everton in a little over a month from now.

This is how. According to British paper The Mirror, the Ronald Koeman's men will face the winner of the SportPesa Super Cup.

And according to a story in this newspaper early this week, SportPesa announced recently that they will be laying out Sh6 million for the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup tournament that will be held at the 23,000-seater Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam from June 5 to 11.

The eight-team tournament will involve Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar teams.

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, champions Tusker and National Super League side Nakuru All Stars will be the Kenyan representatives in the tournament whose winner will take home Sh3 million and a trophy.

Young African and Simba SC, who have 39 Vodacom Premier League titles between them, and newly promoted Singida United are the Tanzanian representatives with Zanzibar champions Jang'ombe Boys joining the fray.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday in Nairobi, SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri said the tournament is part of the company's ongoing football development initiatives in the region.

From where I sit and looking at the competition, I believe this cup is Gor Mahia's to lose.

Having watched our games in the recent past, I know we have a team that can take on and beat all those pretenders gathering in Dar es Salaam.

My appeal to coach Ze Maria is to prepare the boys mentally and physically as we prepare for the tournament.

Then we can teach Everton a few football lessons. Lastly, a small thing about this man Karauri.

It is said that an apple does not fall far from the tree and the SportPesa man is the epitome of this.

Many might not know it but his father, former Education Assistant minister Matthew Adams Karauri was one of the best players Bunge FC ever had.

On top of that, he was also involved in restructuring the then Kenya Football Federation.

So when you see the Karauri junior poking his nose in matters football just know that it is a family thing. A good thing.