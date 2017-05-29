Somalia: South Korea Vessel Hijacked Off of Somalia - Official

A South Korean Defense Ministry official says a South Korean fishing vessel has apparently been hijacked in the waters off of Somalia.

The official told the French News Agency, “The boat sent a message that she was being approached by some unidentified vessels” and then contact with the boat was lost.

South Korea’s anti-piracy unit was in nearby waters and was dispatched to respond to the emergency call. The fishing ship’s crew included South Koreans and foreigners, the Defense Ministry official said.

A resurgence of piracy has occurred recently in the waters off of Somalia after years of inactivity. At the peak of the piracy crisis in 2011, dozens of boats were hijacked and hundreds of hostages were taken.