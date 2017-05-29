29 May 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: South Korea Vessel Hijacked Off of Somalia - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

A South Korean Defense Ministry official says a South Korean fishing vessel has apparently been hijacked in the waters off of Somalia.

The official told the French News Agency, “The boat sent a message that she was being approached by some unidentified vessels” and then contact with the boat was lost.

South Korea’s anti-piracy unit was in nearby waters and was dispatched to respond to the emergency call. The fishing ship’s crew included South Koreans and foreigners, the Defense Ministry official said.

A resurgence of piracy has occurred recently in the waters off of Somalia after years of inactivity. At the peak of the piracy crisis in 2011, dozens of boats were hijacked and hundreds of hostages were taken.

Somalia

Somaliland Says UAE Can Launch Attacks From New Base

A top official said Friday that forces from the United Arab Emirates could soon be flying fighter jets from a new base… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.