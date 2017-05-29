Kenya: Boost for Lenku As Kajiado Speaker Backs His Governor Bid

The candidacy of former Interior minister Joseph ole Lenku for Kajiado governorship has received a boost when County Assembly Speaker Johnson Osoi threw his weight behind him.

Mr Lenku is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Mr Osoi, who had been a key supporter of Mr Ole Lenku's rival, Tarayia ole Kores, said he will now support the former Cabinet secretary in his effort to wrest the governorship from incumbent David Nkedianye of ODM.

Mr Osoi had invited Mr Ole Lenku to his home in Olotulukum in Kajiado Central, where former supporters of Mr Ole Kores pledged their support for the former minister.

NKAISSERY

The Saturday event was also graced by Internal Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery, who urged Kajiado residents to vote for Jubilee candidates.

Mr Nkaissery criticised the development record of Kajiado Governor Nkedianye and Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori.

"I have not seen any development by the county government, apart from what has been done by MCAs," said Mr Nkaissery.

"There are no new schools in this place apart from the ones I built as MP for Kajiado Central," he added.

Mr Nkaissery said he would not be deterred by critics who have been accusing him of playing politics.

"If by telling my people that Jubilee is the place [to be] is seen to be political so be it. I am not lying when I say that Kajiado is 100 per cent Jubilee, neither is it propaganda," said Mr Nkaissery.

LENKU CONFIDENT

Mr Ole Lenku said he is confident that Jubilee will take all the seats in Kajiado County.

"There were fears that our party would be split as a result of the differences brought about by the nominations. That will not happen as you have seen that people from Team Kores have crossed over to our side.

"We are now marching forward as a united team whose main aim is to bring development to the people of Kajiado," said Mr Ole Lenku.

The move by Mr Osoi to back Mr Lenku is seen as a big boost for the former minister as the Speaker was the chief strategist for Mr Ole Kores' campaign.

NKEDIANYE RECORD

Mr Osoi faulted Dr Nkedianye's development record, terming it as poor, despite the county government receiving Sh17 billion from the National Government since 2013.

"The law says that every constituency shall have a flagship project every year, which has not been the case here in Kajiado.

"For example, the only flagship project in Kajiado East, the matatu stage took four years to complete, while in Kajiado Central the governor has only done a perimeter wall for a playing field," added Mr Osoi.

Others who joined Mr Osoi in supporting Mr Lenku's candidature include former assistant minister David Sankori, Kajiado Central Jubilee nominee Christopher Koisikir and Mr Patrick Tutui who lost the Kajiado Central seat to incumbent Kanchori Memusi.