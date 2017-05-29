Kenya: IG Boinnet Warns Against Destruction of SGR Infrastructure

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has warned against vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway infrastructure.

Boinnet stated that any acts of destruction will amount to economic sabotage.

He pointed out that tough action will be taken against anyone found culpable and indicated that they will face stiff penalties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the Mombasa - Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line on May 31 at a ceremony to be attended by senior officials from the Chinese Government.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said China will be sending a delegation comprising members of its State Council who will include two ministers and a vice-minister for the launch.