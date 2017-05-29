27 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IG Boinnet Warns Against Destruction of SGR Infrastructure

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has warned against vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway infrastructure.

Boinnet stated that any acts of destruction will amount to economic sabotage.

He pointed out that tough action will be taken against anyone found culpable and indicated that they will face stiff penalties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the Mombasa - Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line on May 31 at a ceremony to be attended by senior officials from the Chinese Government.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said China will be sending a delegation comprising members of its State Council who will include two ministers and a vice-minister for the launch.

Kenya

Voter Turnout May Be Key Determinant in August Poll Outcome

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) seems to have learnt a lesson from the 2013 elections when low voter turnout partly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.