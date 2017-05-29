27 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Independents Free-for-All Consequence of Lax Law - Kalonzo

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has acknowledged independent candidates pose a real threat to the major political parties.

He told reporters on Saturday that parties were not prepared for the fallout that followed the primaries. "

Kalonzo said the Wiper party is looking to consolidate its numbers in their perceived strongholds and countrywide.

"If you're not careful you can end up with a political party which has got all the votes for President and the deputy but all other seats have gone to this party called independents and I think this concept of independent candidates was not adequately addressed at the level of the national assembly."

The number of independent candidates including presidential contenders now stands at 4,950 compared to 8,456 party candidates.

