Zambia: Hichilema's Lawyers Must Take Responsibility for Prolonged Detention

For seven weeks now, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has shuttled between Chimbokaila and the Magistrate Court in the hope of seeing light, but all in vain.

Legal gymnastics have held Hichilema incarcerated for a period longer than necessary. We agree the charges preferred on Hichilema are ridiculous, and an abuse of the court process.

However, his lawyers could have done better to dodge the punishment that has been meted on their innocent client. Hichilema has assembled more than 10 lawyers - most of whom one would say are the creme de la creme - in the judicial system of our country.

Yet these men of the wig have failed their client. They say too many cooks spoil the broth. The Hichilema persecution is a case in point. And we are seeing it unfold in our face.

If the lawyers were clever, not even super intelligent, just clever; they could have easily secured Hichilema's freedom by now. Why did they chose to battle preliminaries when their client is on a non-bailable charge?

Which criminal lawyer doesn't know that battling legalistic niceties is the best way to delay the wheels of justice? Why take that route? Why didn't they take all their concerns to the High Court.

Surely, Hichilema's lawyers should have known the wide range of constitutional powers the High Court enjoys as opposed to the subordinate court.

Reports coming through that a set of lawyers have abandoned the option for judicial review while another set wants to continue on that path make very sad reading. Is this really the time to even fight within yourselves when your biggest client is rotting in jail?

It's understood that Vincent Malambo, Martha Mushipe, Majo Muchende, Robert Simeza, Nelli Mutti, Keith Mweemba, Jack Mwiimbu want the treason case referred to the High Court. They basically have resolved to abandon the pursuit to seek Judicial review on the certificate of committal.

The certificate of committal was issued by the office of the Director of Public prosecution and signed by deputy State advocate Mariam Matandala. And it has been accepted in court.

UPND are well aware of Magistrate David Simusamba's allegiances. They have accused him of being a PF aligned judicial officer and there is no way they expect to get away with legal gymnastics.

So, why didn't they go for the kill? Take the matter to the High Court irrespective of the legal bottlenecks. It was trivial to start some perceived intellectual battle about whether the certificate was signed with blue or black ink.

Magistrate Simusamba had already hinted he had no powers as a magistrate to rule on constitutional matters and as per practice could not object the committal certificate issued by the DPP to send Hichilema to the High Court.

Why then did Hichilema's lawyers continue pursuing a non-starter when the authority had indicated he was ready to deal with the defective committal certificate? Clearly, they chose a path that wasted valuable time.

If Magistrate Simusamba considered the committal certificate as official correspondence from State Prosecutors, the best Hichilema's lawyers could have done was quickly go by his assertion, demand the matter committed and then unleash their best brains to the matter. It is at the High Court where all the battles could be fought.

As we write, Hichilema would have been following this matter from outside Chimbokaila. We in no way doubt the astute legal brains assembled to secure Hichilema's freedom, but fighting such battles calls for a solid tactical approach. The lawyers must re-assemble and redeem themselves from the mess they have landed Hichilema in.