Somalia: AMISOM Involved in Inter-Clan Fighting

African Union forces in Somalia (AMISOM) have been accused of involving an Inter-clan fighting erupted in Lower Shabelle region on Saturday.

AMISOM was reported to have fired at least six mortar rounds at Muuri area, targeting residential villages, where the inter-clan clashes have been going on in the past few days.

Several people were killed in the indiscriminate mortar shelling by AMISOM.

Local residents said the AU soldiers killed civilians at a water well near Afgoye district located about 30Kms south-west of Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, May 27.

AMISOM is giving support to one of the rival clan militiamen fighting for control of Lower Shabelle, according to residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

However, AMISOM is yet to release its own statement concerning the accusations.