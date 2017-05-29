Nairobi — The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) vice chairman Richard Nyongesa Wanjala has ascended to the sport's local governing body's chairmanship.

Wanjala, the vice chairman of KGU, a former senior executive with the Nation Media Group, replaced the outgoing chairman Muchau Githiaka of Vet Lab Sports during the union's annual general meeting at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Save for the six Executive Committee Members, Wanjala and the rest of the top KGU officials were elected unopposed during Friday's Annual General Meeting.

By March 31, which was the deadline for candidates to submit their names for the various posts, only Wanjala had offered to go for the chairmanship.

The handicap 13 Wanjalla, a member of Muthaiga Golf Club as well as Kitale Club, served as the KGU treasurer for four years until May last year when he was elected as vice chairman.

The outgoing KGU secretary general Lucas Marang'a from Limuru Country Club will deputize Wanjala as the vice chairman.

Taking over from Marang'a is a former Royal Nairobi Golf Club chairman Ben Omuodo, who has served as an executive committee member for several years while Karen Country Club's Anthony Murage remains as the KGU treasurer.

Sigona's Peter Kiguru, sports columnist Limuru's Vincent Wang'ombe and Vetlab's Njani Nderitu each polled 51 votes as George Gathu of Kenya Airforce got 47, Kiambu's Robert Kairo had 43 and Thika Sports Club's Ndiga Kithae managed 38 votes to be elected asofficials KGU executive committee members as Windsor's was faltered with 26 votes.

The election of the KGU Officials is held annually during at Muthaiga which is the home of the governing body in May.

Clubs send delegates to represent them in the AGM who have been categorized to provide equity in terms of number of members in each club.

The outgoing chairman, Githiaka applauded Wanjala's election and hoped that he would continue the good work achieved by the union during his tenure at the helm.

Earlier in his maiden speech to the AGM, the new KGU Boss thanked all golfers for exuding confidence in him and promised to dedicate his services to the Union at his best.

He promised to put more synergy on Golf development as well as searching and developing golfing talents across the country.

The newly elected chairman promised the Union will work with golf clubs in the County level so that they can make their courses available for individuals so that they can increase the number of golfers with handicaps.

"At the moment we have clubs with about 5000 players with handicaps which is far much below. I intend to have the numbers to double by the end of the year," he said.

