Nigeria: 17 Eagles Hit Paris Camp

With the arrival of Wilfred Ndidi and Olarewaju Kayode, there are now a total of 17 players in Super Eagles camp preparing for their next friendly game against Togo.

But for the absence of Manchester City wonderkid, Kelechi Iheanacho who was permitted to leave camp for London on personal grounds, the arrival of the duo would have swelled the number of players in the Paris camp to 18.

Iheanacho played and scored Nigeria's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Corsica on Friday, but was permitted by coach Gernot Rohr to travel to London where he is expected to hold talks and a possible medical with West Ham United ahead a £24m move.

The number would no doubt, swell further when the duo of Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina arrive the camp following Cup duties with their respective teams. Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal while Aina wasn't listed for Chelsea as Arsenal clinch the FA Cup with a 2-1 win.