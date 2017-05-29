Nigeria: Atiku to Nigerians - Be Patient but Improve Choice of Leaders in Next Election

Abuja — Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with those in government until they complete their tenures.

In a statement to mark Democracy Day, Abubakar said a democratic system imbued the people with political wisdom to improve on their mode of selection of leaders with each election that takes place.

He also appealed to Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery and the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari so that he can continue his work of entrenching democracy and development.

Describing democracy as the best form of government, the former vice-president advised those who are contemplating alternatives to perish the thought.

The statement read: "Former vice-president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar, congratulates Nigerians of all political persuasions on the occasion of this year's Democracy Day, which coincides with the second anniversary of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The Turakin Adamawa says Nigerians should be proud of themselves for doing away with military governments in 1999, in favour of democracy, which the world over, gives voice and a sense of belonging to more people in society.

"He counsels all those who may be contemplating alternatives to perish such thoughts as the worst form of democratic rule has been adjudged far better than the best form of military dictatorship.

"Among the virtues of democracy, aside public discussion, is the culture of patience with the leadership which informs that once an election has taken place, and a leader is elected, the populace has to be patient with the leader until he completes his tenure.

"The implication of this, says the Turaki, is that a democratic system imbues the people with political wisdom, to improve on their mode of selection of leaders with each election that takes place.

"The best guarantee for the peace, progress and development of plural societies like Nigeria, and even homogeneous entities, is democracy because popular political participation and inclusiveness in government helps to develop patriotism in the citizenry and this galvanises the best endeavours of the people for the development of the society.

"Noting that the beauty of democracy is the opportunity it gives to the people to elect their leaders, the former Vice President acknowledges the improvements in the electoral processes over the years since 1999 and calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to rest on its oars in making credible and transparent elections possible in the country."

"While wishing the government and people the best of this period, which coincides with the second anniversary of this administration, and the days ahead, the former vice president and recipient of the 'Hero of Nigeria Democracy' award, urges Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with the work of entrenching democracy and development in the country."