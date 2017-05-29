29 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe - Lagos Writes Police, Demands Transfer of Case Files

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has written to Nigerian Police, demanding that it forward the duplicate of the case file on alleged assault on the Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe by her husband, Lanre Gentry.

The request for the case file, Vanguard gathered shows Government's resolve not to back down from the case between actress and her husband.

The State Government in a letter written through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, May 22, indicated its interest in prosecuting the alleged case of assault.

Vanguard gathered that the resolve to write the Police was sequel to the result of the medical check-up conducted on the actress that indicated alleged assault by her husband.

It was learned that aside writing to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigative Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos Mainland Local Government, DPP also copied other relevant agencies, to alert them of its plan.

The State Government argued that the assault contravene sections 171, 243 and 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

It would be recalled that Coordinator of the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour- Adeniyi, had during his sensitization programmes argued that Domestic Violence is a crime committed against the State.

She explained that if anyone is beaten or suffered abused, the State is also being abused, noting, we must begin to renew our mindsets and treat Domestic Violence for what it is; a crime against the State.

Also, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, had during this year's ministerial briefing said: "The DPP is committed to ensuring that all offenders are brought to book thereby discouraging impunity in our society.

"We are also committed to speedy trials, especially so that suspects are not detained for too long awaiting trial. It is our belief that both the victims of a crime and the alleged offenders deserve to have their cases resolved at the earliest possible time," he added.

Nigeria

Evacuation of Nigerians From Libya Suspended 'Temporarily'

At least 1,433 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya have been evacuated between Dec. 15, 2016 and May 25, 2017, figures… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.