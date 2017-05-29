Nigeria/Cameroon: Bafana Bafana, Cameroon No Threats to Eagles - Nwosu

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu is confident Nigeria's flag will flutter high in the skies of Moscow and Yaounde when the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hold in Russia and Cameroon respectively.

Nwosu says neither the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon nor Bafana Bafana of South Africa can stop the Eagles from achieving the twin-dream of appearing in both tournaments.

Speaking Wednesday at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos where he went to watch students play in the 2017 GTBank Lagos Principals Cup competition, Nwosu said he was in Cameroon when the Lions took on Algeria in one of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and what he saw of the African champions was nothing to write home about.

"The Indomitable Lions were not that special. Indeed, I blame the Algerians for not taking their chances because they were the better playing side. They would have beaten Cameroon in their own backyard," the former Nigeria captain said.

"I am optimistic about our chances for the World Cup and the Nations Cup because Coach Gernot Rohr is doing a fantastic job."

On Super Eagles group rivals for the 2019 AFCON, the Bafana Bafana, Nwosu said the new South Africa Head Coach, Stuart Baxter has been playing mind games by appearing to be talking tough. "I consider his talks as empty boasts. He is only psyching up his players because he knows they cannot beat the Super Eagles."

Nwosu does not see anything wrong in coach Rohr's introduction of new faces in the team. "Rohr is building a team and wants to give as many Nigerians as possible the opportunity to prove their worth. I believe at the end he will have a very strong national team. I see a lot of positives in what he is doing," Nwosu said.