29 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Evacuation of Nigerians From Libya Suspended 'Temporarily'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — At least 1,433 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya have been evacuated between Dec. 15, 2016 and May 25, 2017, figures from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have shown.

Daily Trust learnt that more than 8000 Nigerians are still stranded in the country with most of them languishing in detention facilities across the country.

The last set of 164 returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Thursday, last week comprising 97 males, 53 males, 11 children and three infants.

The Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Sulaiman Abdullahi, said the collaborative efforts of NEMA and the International Organization of Migration (IOM) succeeded in repatriating the stranded Nigerians.

Besides, the IOM is also said to be launching a programme in June to empower those who had been assisted back home, the representative of the DG said.

An IOM source disclosed that the exercise has been suspended until June 20 to enable the IOM to divert resources to other countries.

Meanwhile some sponsors of some of the returnees are threatening the agents who lured them to Libya with a promise of getting them juicy employments, it was learnt.

One of the returnees who pleaded not to be named said she paid N450,000 to the "connection man" in Nigeria who is now on the run.

Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), Julie Okar Donli had vowed that efforts are ongoing to track down the traffickers.

Nigeria

57% of Nigerians Approve Buhari's Performance - Report

A report released in the early hours of Monday reveals that 57 per cent of Nigerians say President Muhammadu Buhari has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.