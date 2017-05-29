28 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunman Kills Three Civilians in Abudwak Town

A witness says three civilians were killed, and several wounded after a gunmen opened fire on locally displaced people at a feeding centre in Abudwak town of central Somalia Sunday.

The gunman has managed to immediately escape from the scene after killing the civilians. Until now, the motive behind the deadly shooting spree.

Authorities says they are investigating the incident, and pursuing the killer.

Abudwak, which is a key district located in Galgadud region near Somalia's border with Ethiopia witnessed inter-clan conflict and string of killings for revenge in the past few years.

