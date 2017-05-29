28 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Lays Foundation Stone for Key Road in Mogadishu

Somalia's new Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has laid the foundation stone for a vital street in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

The PM along with Mogadishu mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed laid the establishing stone of 30th road (Jidka Sodonka), which links various districts in the conflict-recovering Somali capital.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, PM Khaire highlighted the importance of rebuilding the city's streets, saying it is key for the Infrastructure, safety and tahe economic revival.

Mogadishu roads have been in ruin for the past two decades as the country was beset by bloody civil following the collapse of former military regime in 1991 by warlords.

