Uganda: Bombers Remain in Camp

The national boxing team, The Bombers, will remain in camp ahead of the 2017 Africa Boxing Championship that has been postponed.

"We received communication on Tuesday that the championship has been pushed to June 17-25," Fred Kavuma, the publicity secretary of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF), told Uganda Radio Network.

He said the world governing body, Aiba, advised the hosts Congo Brazzaville and the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) to push the event forward from May 27 to June 2.

The changes were made to make sure that the tournament meets the high standards demanded from such a prestigious competition. The event is also one of the direct qualification routes to the 2017 Aiba World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

"We decided that the team remains in camp at the National Council of Sports (NCS) hostel in Lugogo so that they stay in shape. This will also give us more time to look for money to take two more boxers so that we have a full 10-man team," added Kavuma.

The team that has the likes of Juma Miiro, Shadir Musa and Yusuf Babu, among others, is handled by Patrick Lihanda.

In the last edition of the African Boxing Championship held in Morocco two years ago, Uganda managed to win five bronze medals having sent seven boxers to the event.