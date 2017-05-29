29 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Bombers Remain in Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

The national boxing team, The Bombers, will remain in camp ahead of the 2017 Africa Boxing Championship that has been postponed.

"We received communication on Tuesday that the championship has been pushed to June 17-25," Fred Kavuma, the publicity secretary of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF), told Uganda Radio Network.

He said the world governing body, Aiba, advised the hosts Congo Brazzaville and the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) to push the event forward from May 27 to June 2.

The changes were made to make sure that the tournament meets the high standards demanded from such a prestigious competition. The event is also one of the direct qualification routes to the 2017 Aiba World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

"We decided that the team remains in camp at the National Council of Sports (NCS) hostel in Lugogo so that they stay in shape. This will also give us more time to look for money to take two more boxers so that we have a full 10-man team," added Kavuma.

The team that has the likes of Juma Miiro, Shadir Musa and Yusuf Babu, among others, is handled by Patrick Lihanda.

In the last edition of the African Boxing Championship held in Morocco two years ago, Uganda managed to win five bronze medals having sent seven boxers to the event.

Uganda

How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and joint venture (JV) partners Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P and Cnooc will be turning to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.