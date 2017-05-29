Nigeria: Houses, Shops Submerged By Flood in Ilorin

Ilorin — Many residential buildings and shops were submerged in Ilorin, Kwara State, following a heavy downpour in the early hours of Saturday.

The heavy rain, which began around 10:00p.m., lasted about three hours and was accompanied by flood.

City News observed that while most of the houses flooded were built some metres away from the river bank, others affected were as a result of man-made situations. Many cars were either flooded or got stuck on the road owing to the large volume of water on roads. The asphalt on the road was also washed away by the flood.

One of the areas ravaged by the flood was the Idi-Igba Were/Harmony Estate road, where many residential houses and shops were drowned in flood, with attendant destruction.

Some leaders of the community attributed the flood disaster to the poor location of a new petrol station, saying it was built on the water channel, thus impeding free flow of water.

Some youths, who were enraged by the ugly development, threatened to pull down the petrol station but for the swift intervention of leaders, who calmed the frayed nerves.

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilorin East Constituency, Mrs Aishat Bodurin Ibrahim, who was on on-the-spot assessment of the flood areas, blamed the incident on the location of the petrol station.

Mrs Ibrahim said the disaster would have been averted if the station was not located on the water channel, pointing out that it has become a nuisance to the community.