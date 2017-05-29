28 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abu Najma Receives the Niger Ruling Party Assistant Secretary General

Khartoum — The Acting Deputy President of the National Congress Party, Dr. Intisar Abu Najma on Sunday received the visiting Assistant Secretary General of the ruling party in Niger, Abul Gassim Andatou, and the accompanying delegation who are currently on a visit to the country for coordination with the secretariat General of the African Political parties council on the upcoming media for7um set to take place in Niger, coming June.

The Secretary of the Africa Secretariat in the Foreign Relations Sector, Saiful Islam Omar Khalid, who attended the meeting, pointed out that the two sides discussed cooperation between them and means of invigorating them further, stressing the need for joint coordination at all regional and international levels.

The two sides he said also discussed arrangements for the media forum set to take place in Niger in June this year.

The visiting delegation chair, said after getting a firsthand information about various developments in the country that he was sure president Omar Bashir would lead and achieve development and stability for the country.

