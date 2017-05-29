28 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Message From UN Secretary General

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour has received a message from the UN Secretary General Ant?nio Guterres in which the UN leader commended the efforts exerted by the Sudan to alleviate the suffering of the southern Sudanese.

The UN Secretary General has pointed out to the efforts exerted by the government of the Sudan in various areas including the humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians in the humanitarian crisis of South Sudan

The Secretary General has commended the facilitation of the role of the UN in that humanitarian crisis by opening humanitarian corridors to deliver humanitarian relief assistance via Kosti and the opening of two corridors via el Obied to Bentio and to Aweil in South Sudan

Secretary Guterres has also expressed appreciation for the continued efforts by the Sudanese government and its welcoming of the refugees coming into the south fleeing from the humanitarian crisis in their country, saying his efforts would continue with the member states to attract more assistance to try meet the need of the refugees coming to the Sudan and to other countries

He also said the UN would rely on the efforts by the Sudan to back the international pressure for making the parties to the conflict in the Sudan end the fighting there.

Sudan

'No Medical Care for Injured Nuba Farmer in Custody' - Hudo

On 6 May, Sudanese army soldiers shot a Nuba farmer in Delling. Since then, he has been held incommunicado by Military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.