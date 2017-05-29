Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Message From UN Secretary General

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour has received a message from the UN Secretary General Ant?nio Guterres in which the UN leader commended the efforts exerted by the Sudan to alleviate the suffering of the southern Sudanese.

The UN Secretary General has pointed out to the efforts exerted by the government of the Sudan in various areas including the humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians in the humanitarian crisis of South Sudan

The Secretary General has commended the facilitation of the role of the UN in that humanitarian crisis by opening humanitarian corridors to deliver humanitarian relief assistance via Kosti and the opening of two corridors via el Obied to Bentio and to Aweil in South Sudan

Secretary Guterres has also expressed appreciation for the continued efforts by the Sudanese government and its welcoming of the refugees coming into the south fleeing from the humanitarian crisis in their country, saying his efforts would continue with the member states to attract more assistance to try meet the need of the refugees coming to the Sudan and to other countries

He also said the UN would rely on the efforts by the Sudan to back the international pressure for making the parties to the conflict in the Sudan end the fighting there.