Gaborone — Botswana's 400 metres sprinter, Baboloki Thebe finished on position two at the Eugene Diamond League meeting staged at Hayward Field Stadium on May 27.

Thebe clocked 45:04 behind USA sprinter LaShwawn Merritt who took 44:79 seconds. Karabo Sibanda pulled out of the race in the first 100 metres due to injury.

Thebe relegated USA runner Vernom Norwood, who proved to be a threat in the last 50 metres, to position three with 45:05.

During the race, it was evident that Thebe was cautious given that it was his first Diamond League meeting after nursing an injury he incurred during the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017.

He blasted from the blocks but relaxed in the 200 metres mark, then charged again in the last 100 metres mark to beat both Norwood and another USA runner Tony Mcquay who proved to be strong and hard to handle.

Thebe said in an interview after the race that he was happy with his performance given that he just prepared and trained only a week before the meeting.

He said he enjoyed the race although he was uncomfortable with lane eight because it was his first time to use the outside lane since converting from 200 metres to 400 metres.

"However, immediately after the gun went out I told myself that a lane is just a lane, and I will have to prove myself given that moving forward I might be given the same lane at major competitions hence I focused on the race and forgot that I was in lane eight," he said.

Talking about his training partner's injury, he said it was a drawback given that had Sibanda continued with the race, they could have pushed the American to the limit and record good times.

"Remember LaShwawn was in lane five while Karabo was on lane four. He was going to give him a hard time and who knows maybe the results would be different," he said.

Sibanda, who was whisked off the field in a wheelchair, said he was attended by a physiotherapist who told him that the injury might take one month to heal.

"They said it will depend on my metabolism and the kind of treatment I will receive, and I pray that I recover quickly and continue to do what I like best," he said.

Athletics analyst Billy Tambula said Thebe executed his race well and that he was cautious knowing that he was recovering from injury.

"During the race, the athlete took a steady speed in the back straight allowing his muscles to tell him whether to go on or not. He needed to do that and I must say our youngsters are showing a lot of progression," he said.

BOPA