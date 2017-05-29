Botswana: Team Zimbabwe Edge Vultures

Gaborone — Botswana rugby senior team (Vultures) started preparations for the Africa Cup division 1B tournament on a shaky footing, going down 20-19 to Zimbabwe in an international friendly on May 27.

A third minute try by Kitso Matija and a conversion by fullback Tshoganetso Katse gave the hosts an early 7-0, but Zimbabwe turned the tables with fast and aggressive rugby and scored two tries and a penalty to go to halftime leading 13-7.

The visitors continued their relentless pressure in the second half and added another try and conversion to increase their lead to 20-7.

However, the Vultures fought back and winger Keorapetse Lesotlho scored a try midway through the second half and Katse added another conversion to reduce the deficit to 20-14.

The hosts started believing that they could mount a comeback.

And that comeback nearly materialised in the last minute. Katlego Mohutsiwa forced himself through the Zimbabwe backline and bundled in a try to make the score 20-19, but Katse missed the resultant conversion which would have given the Vultures a 21-20 victory.

Vultures coach Ivor Greaves said he was proud of how his team applied itself during the match, explaining that the team was only assembled recently and contained many inexperienced youngsters.

"We just got together this week and we played a big squad today. So there were a lot of changes to personnel during the match and there were a lot of youngsters who were putting on the Botswana jersey for the first time. I have full faith that the longer we play together and the more we work on our structures they will improve. There were some basic errors at some stages, but it is all part of the learning curve," he said.

Greaves said the areas which they were poor included clearing of the base and rucking.

In another international friendly match played at Wharic Park on May 27, Botswana women's national team came from behind to defeat Zimbabwe 17-10.

Zimbabwe was the more attacking team in the first half and scored two tries to lead 10-0 inside the first 30 minutes.

Botswana halved the deficit through a try by Kagiso Makgato on the stroke of halftime after a patient build up, and went 12-10 in front in the 68 minute when Amogelang Rebatenne rounded off a good passing move with a try and Letsweletse Balani scored the resultant conversion.

Kebadiretse Babantsi wrapped up the victory six minutes later with another try.

The ladies coach Emmanuel Masinki said their strategy to attack the opponents from wide positions worked well.

However, he said the team made a lot of errors in the first half which they would have to work on improving.

"I am generally happy with the way we performed today. We showed a lot of character. Generally Zimbabwe have always been better than us skillwise and in strength. So we decided to play with a lot of width and they tried to execute what we wanted them to execute," he said.

BOPA