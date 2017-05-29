Four political parties will battle it out in the Chiwundura parliamentary by-election after their candidates successfully submitted their papers at the Gweru nomination court on Friday.

The seat fell vacant after the death, last month, of Zanu PF MP for the area, Kizito Chivamba.

Nomination officer and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Midlands provincial electoral officer, Dorcas Mpofu said Takudzwa Guzete of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party, Brighton Mudzwiti of Freezim Congress, Brown Ndlovu of Zanu PF and Webster Zulu of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) successfully filed their papers.

"Since more than one candidate has been duly nominated in the Chiwundura, a poll shall take place on the 15th of July 2017 in accordance with subsection 146 of the Electoral Act (chapter 2:13) as read with proclamation number three of 2013," Mpofu said.

Zanu PF spokesperson, Cornelius Mpereri, said his party was confident of victory, describing the contest as against "nonentities who are trying their luck".

"We will win resoundingly and our campaign machinery is well oiled and this (by-election) is just rehearsal for victory in 2018," Mpereri said.

However, Guzete said his party (NCA) would win the poll as it now has experience in by-elections while Zulu of PDZ said his chances were overwhelming, indicating he had lined up programmes to rehabilitate roads as well as self-help projects for the community.

For his part, Mudzwiti said victory was certain for his party as people in the area were tired of candidates who did not come from Chiwundura.

He promised irrigation among other projects for people in the constituency.