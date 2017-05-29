Uganda: Advantage KCCA

The second leg of the Uganda Cup semifinal between Express FC and KCCA FC is expected to be a cracker following last Friday's first leg 3-2 victory in favour of KCCA at the Phillip Omondi stadium.

The five-goal thriller set the tone for tomorrow's return match at Wankulukuku stadium. Indeed, the fans got what they had paid for, with a first-half strike by Tom Masiko and a second-half brace by Geoffrey Sserunkuma for KCCA.

However, second-half Express goals by Simon Sserunkuma and Allan Kyambadde did not only get their fans believing again in their endurance to overcome adversity. It also ensured that this tie remains alive.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi praised the spirit of his players.

"It was a true classic. I know our fans were not happy that we conceded cheap goals but I believe that when the players are learning, they will make mistakes," Mutebi said.

And he expects his players to play smarter tomorrow and win the game. He is confident that KCCA will progress to the final and hopefully clinch their ninth Uganda Cup title, where the last came in 2004.

Mutebi said: "We are the best team in the country. And we must show that by dominating other teams. If we have done that against Club Africain and El-Masry, it is incumbent on us to do it against Express too."

Express coach Matia Lule said his defenders lost concentration but he expects them to be more organised tomorrow.

UGANDA CUP SEMIFINAL

Tuesday@4pm:

Express v KCCA