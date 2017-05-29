Uganda: Pre-Entry Exams Don't Exhibit Fair Assessment

There has been a public outcry about examination malpractices across all education levels in Uganda.

Therefore, pre-entry examination for university admission is seen as one of the ways to sieve out some people that pass examinations through malpractice.

However, how is the pre-entry examination conducted to ensure that the principle of fairness in an assessment is met? Many things seem to be coming through from the bachelor of laws' pre-entry examinations that take place at Makerere University, including the latest 92 per cent failure rate.

I would like to give my opinion from a teacher's perspective and, therefore, a person who technically deals with evaluation and assessment of learning.

The fact that only 8.5 per cent (224) out of 2,609 candidates that sat Makerere's pre-entry exams managed to score 50 per cent and above is very disturbing for it has implications on both the teachers and the students. Nobody should have a problem with the pre-entry examinations, most especially if it is administered with all fairness and justice.

Related to the scoring, I am not a very good believer in figures being tagged on students' heads to describe them as excellent or poor because the contexts in which students learn are very different. This can be compared to a cartoon in which all types of creatures including elephants, monkeys, fish, birds, and snakes are paraded and told they must all climb a huge tree.

It is reported that those who passed, scored some very minimal marks and this still points to the principle of unfairness. A fair and just assessment should bring about a normal distribution curve.

However, this one seems to have been skewed to the left, which brings our very many questions relating to those who assess. Far from blaming the students that they failed, we should also focus on the person who assessed. There is every cause for alarm when a failure rate of 92 per cent is recorded in any assessment.

A fair and just assessment task provides all students with an equal opportunity to demonstrate the extent of their learning. It must be balanced and here I want to know whether the pre-entry examination is balanced, and balanced, in assessing what?

If the law examinations test logic, reading, comprehension, language, numerical and general knowledge and analytical skills of the students, this is sincere lack of focus on the part of the test.

Achieving fairness throughout assessment of students involves considerations about focus, timing and complexity of the task. I want to ask whether the setting of this examination adheres to this principle.

For assessment to be fair, prior activities must provide students with sufficient exposure and practice before the assessment, and I believe Uganda National Examinations Board does this so well.

An assessment of skills without providing the appropriate teaching and learning activities for practice - even if a written guide had been made available - would not be considered a very fair assessment task.

I now ask: what skills are assessed in the pre-entry examinations that Uneb did not cover? One of the respondents said he passed because he was exposed to newspapers, watching CNN and Al Jazeera and is a member of many political clubs. Are these some of the competences required to pursue a law course?

In addition, a fair assessment must take into consideration issues surrounding access, equity and diversity. I want to ask: do all students access the pre-entry examination?

Do they have the capacity to pay the examination fees? Remember, students pay some money for forms to the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board, now they pay for the pre-entry examination, and later pay application fees to the universities. Is this fair?

Assessment practices need to be as free as possible from all potential bias and provisions need to be made for students with disabilities and/or special needs. Is this principle complied to in this kind of assessment?

In my opinion, pre-entry examinations do not conform to the rules of fair and just assessment practices. There is need to rethink about where the problem is because pre-entry examinations are increasingly presenting additional challenges instead of enabling admission of good-quality students.

The author is a PhD candidate (Education), at University of Cape Town.