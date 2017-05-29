Uganda/Cape Verde: Micho Rules Injured Odongkara Out of Cranes Tie Against Cape Verde

Uganda Cranes second choice goalkeeper Robert Odongkara will miss the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on June 10 away to Cape Verde.

Odongkara was badly injured in a Caf Total Champions League match between his club St George FC and former winners Esperance from Tunisia that ended goalless.

The goalkeeper's knee was badly hurt and he was replaced by former Ethiopian international goalkeeper Zerihan Tadele just four minutes into the second half.

"It is unfortunate Odongkara is injured and cannot be ready for the game away to Cape Verde. We shall have to plan around other goalkeepers," head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic told URN on Thursday morning.

The coach explained that he will start serious training with local-based players this week and some of the professional players who are on recess.

The Cranes, who played at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, will have two build-up games away to Ethiopia on June 3 and later battle Senegal in Dakar on June 6.

Tanzania and Lesotho are the other teams in group L together with the Uganda Cranes for the 2019 Afcon qualifiers. The finals will take place in Cameroon.

In recent weeks, Micho has used home-based players in the Uganda Premier League and lower division for Cranes' promotional matches at regional levels.

He says there is a possibility that some of the best-performing players will be considered for 2019 Afcon qualifying matches. Local football governing body Fufa started the Cranes regional tour friendly matches as part of their promotional campaign to drum up support for the national team.

During these matches, Cranes' stars play against locally-selected sides.

URN