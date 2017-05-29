Uganda: 'Education Sector Already Tackling 75 Per Cent of NRM Manifesto'

Photo: The Observer

President Museveni greets learners of Kako primary school in Masaka district.

May 12, 2017 marked one year since President Museveni assumed his seat to implement the NRM manifesto for 2016-2021.

For the last one week, ministers from various sectors have been flocking the Uganda Media Centre (UMC) to highlight their achievements in the implementation of the manifesto. YUDAYA NANGONZI assesses strides made so far in the education sector as presented.

During campaigns for the 2016 election, the NRM manifesto had at least 60 undertakings for various subsectors of education and sports. These included 15 undertakings for primary, secondary (13), business, technical and vocational education and training (Btvet) (11), higher education (9), physical education and sports (10) and special-needs education (2).

Themed 'Steady progress: Taking Uganda to modernity through job-creation and inclusive development', the manifesto promised to enhance the quality of education at all levels.

Speaking at UMC on May 19, the state minister for Higher Education, Dr John Muyingo, said the sector has embarked on at least 75 per cent of the 60 commitments in one year.

"This is just one year but a lot has been accomplished. Since we are left with four years, you should expect only the best from the sector," Muyingo said.

While reading a detailed annual manifesto report, Muyingo highlighted undertakings for each of the subsectors, challenges, achievements and the future commitments.

PRE-PRIMARY AND PRIMARY

Under this subsector, the manifesto put emphasis on, among others, infrastructure, provision of instructional materials, enhancing teachers' salaries and provision of free sanitary pads to school-going girls.

In a bid to improve early childhood development at this level, more than 1,600 caregivers are currently under training at various core primary teacher training colleges.

On infrastructure, some 138 primary schools are under construction across the country to meet the ratio target of 50 pupils to one teacher in a classroom.

The ministry's instructional management unit has in one year distributed 505,409 primary one and two reading books, 36,120 local language dictionaries, 12,200 English dictionaries, 20,890 bilingual dictionaries and 61,000 mathematics work cards. According to the annual report, the ministry adopted a digital reporting system to enhance inspection in schools.

A total of 1,421 primary schools, 40 nursery teacher training institutions, 1,332 secondary schools and 250 Btvet institutions have been inspected using the system.

Following unending strikes over low salaries, the education sector wage for primary teachers has gradually increased, with the lowest-paid teacher earning Shs 480,000, up from Shs 280,000.

This increment, according to Muyingo, encourages teachers to stay at school rather than engage in other activities during school hours to supplement their salaries.

"We are not stopping at Shs 480,000. As long as we get more funding, we shall continue to increase salaries of our teachers," Muyingo said.

While traversing Lango sub-region canvassing votes in 2015, President Museveni promised to provide free sanitary pads to school-going girls in order to address absenteeism and dropouts for menstruating girls.

This pledge has since not been fulfilled. But the report notes that in the 2016/17 financial year, the sector trained teachers and learners at 400 schools on promotion of menstrual hygiene management in eight districts of northern Uganda. More 530 senior women and 375 senior men teachers from 60 schools were also trained.

When tasked to explain why the ministry chose to train teachers instead of providing pads to girls, Dr Tonny Mukasa Lusambu, the assistant commissioner for primary education, had this to say:

"We want to ensure that there is training on usage in schools where we intend to provide the sanitary pads. For now, we have requested schools to use part of the UPE capitation grant to make sure that the senior women offices are well stocked with soap, some pads and a spare uniform for the girls who start for the first time as we plan for the free provision of pads for every girl."

Lusambu insisted that provision of free sanitary pads is still a priority in the ministry.

SECONDARY

The sector has grant-aided over 20 secondary schools that were operating under public-private partnership arrangement, although 228 had initially applied. According to the report, some 420 teachers (21 per school) have been recruited and are working in the newly coded secondary schools.

"Construction of more classrooms and teachers' houses is currently ongoing in a number of secondary schools," reads the report.

The Observer understands that at least 387 sub-counties have neither a government nor community secondary school. For the future, government plans to strengthen early talent identification and nurturing of learners as well as introduce the continuous assessment examination system and integration of results in final marks at this (secondary) level.

BTVET

The manifesto pledged to provide every district with at least a vocational/technical school by end of 2021. So far, out of the 115 districts, 90 have one Btvet institution.

According to this sector's policy, at least 15 per cent of admitted students should be females.

"Female enrolment still constitutes only approximately 30 per cent of the total enrolment in the formal Btvet system, concentrating on a few female-dominated occupations like tailoring," the report noted.

Muyingo believes that with change in mindset over Btvet institutions and existence of a new demand-driven curriculum, enrolment will increase in the next four years.

He explained that the sector plans to establish a Skills Development agency to enhance focus on post-education skills training which are critical for improved productivity.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Every year, an estimated 50,000 students graduate from various universities but some fail to make it to the labour market. In the presidential/party manifesto, the undertaking was to train and retool unemployed graduates. However, the report does not indicate any key achievement on this plan.

Robert Oceng, the director for higher, technical and vocational education and training, said the subsector only developed a proposal on the matter and is waiting for funding from government.

The pledge of rehabilitating and expanding public universities to cater for increasing student numbers has partially been achieved under the Support to Higher Education Science and Technology (HEST) project. Hence, civil works are ongoing at six public universities; Busitema, Gulu, Kyambogo, MUST, Makerere and Muni. The two degree-awarding institutions of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) and Uganda Management Institute (UMI) are also beneficiaries.

The coming academic year, 2017/18, Soroti University will be open to students, which brings the total number of public universities to nine. Private universities are 40.

SPECIAL-NEEDS EDUCATION

The only achievement noted under this subsector is completion of civil works at Mbale Secondary School for the Deaf. This involved construction of three classroom blocks, two vocational workshops and staff houses, among others. However, assorted equipment for the various special-needs education facilities is under procurement.

The manifesto promised to progressively revamp four regional PWDs institutions of Salama primary school, Mbale SS, Wakiso SS and Lalo primary school as well as introduce marketable courses for learners.

LIMITED FUNDING

Muyingo said that while government is committed to providing equitable and quality education, implementation is slowed down by the limited resource envelope.

"If we all agree that the development of a nation is highly dependent on the robustness of its education system, then it is plausible to advocate for allocation of more resources to the education sector," he said.

In all the subsectors, insufficient funding has been highlighted as the leading challenge towards the implementation of the manifesto. The education budget for 2016/17 is Shs 2.45 trillion.

For the 2017/18 financial year, the sector requested for about Shs 3 trillion but only Shs 2.47 trillion was approved, according to Nelson Wanambi, the acting assistant commissioner for planning and budget at the ministry. He said the sector received a 'slight' increment of about Shs 260m to the previous budget.

Out of the Shs 2.47 trillion, Shs 388.9bn is external financing while 59 per cent of the budget is for wages.

"As a sector, we remain with a lot of unfunded priorities. You may want us to produce good results, but you cannot do much with limited funds whose unit cost remains static despite a rise in the cost of living," Wanambi said.