Tanzania: Three-Month Baby, 75 Year Old Man Get Resurfaced Cholera in Zanzibar As Heavy Rains Pound

Zanzibar — As torrential rains still pound different parts of Zanzibar, causing anxiety about the eruption of communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said 23 people have been reported to be suffering from cholera.

Speaking to reporters on behalf of Zanzibar's Minister for Health and Social Welfare, the Education Minister, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma said a three-month baby and an old-man, 75, were among the affected.

She explained that most of those affected by the deadly disease were from the districts of Urban West 'A', Urban West 'B' and Urban North 'A,' all in Unguja while the others were from the districts of Micheweni and Wete on Pemba Island.

Ms Riziki Pembe Juma added that steps to set up camps for those affected by the disease had already been taken as one camp at Chumbuni was already operating. She added that camps would be set up in other areas if the number of patients increased.