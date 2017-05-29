28 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Three-Month Baby, 75 Year Old Man Get Resurfaced Cholera in Zanzibar As Heavy Rains Pound

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haji Mtumwa

Zanzibar — As torrential rains still pound different parts of Zanzibar, causing anxiety about the eruption of communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said 23 people have been reported to be suffering from cholera.

Speaking to reporters on behalf of Zanzibar's Minister for Health and Social Welfare, the Education Minister, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma said a three-month baby and an old-man, 75, were among the affected.

She explained that most of those affected by the deadly disease were from the districts of Urban West 'A', Urban West 'B' and Urban North 'A,' all in Unguja while the others were from the districts of Micheweni and Wete on Pemba Island.

Ms Riziki Pembe Juma added that steps to set up camps for those affected by the disease had already been taken as one camp at Chumbuni was already operating. She added that camps would be set up in other areas if the number of patients increased.

Tanzania

How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and joint venture (JV) partners Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P and Cnooc will be turning to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.