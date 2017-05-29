President John Magufuli has reiterated the government's commitment to solve the challenges facing doctors and nurses at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), at the same time giving kudos to the medical practitioners in the country that they are doing a good job.

The Head of State made a statement after he made yet another surprise visit at the country's main medical facility to see how the services were being provided to patients, mainly at the Mwaisela ward.

In his jovial mood, the president was impressed by how doctors and nurses were discharging their duties to rescue peoples' lives at MNH.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Janeth Magufuli, the president visited the patients at around 7: am, immediately after the attending Sunday prayers with his wife at the St Petro Catholic Church in Oyster Bay, in Dar es Salaam.

Among the patients who got a glimpse with Dr Magufuli was Mzee Francis Maige Kanyasu alias Ngosha who is currently admitted at room number 310 and Shukuru Mussa Kisonga, a child, who is admitted at room number 312.

He was admitted after he succumbed to a mysterious disease that made him to live by drinking milk, oil and eating sugar.

"I want to congratulate all doctors countrywide for doing a very good job and the government continues to work on your various challenges and we believe that there is a day when they will be solved... the only important thing is to make sure that God is leading you in serving the lives of our people," he insisted.