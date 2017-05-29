Tanzania: Mwalimu Nyerere Honoured On Environmental Protection

Dar es Salaam — Four subjects will feature in this year's debate on environmental conservation to mark the 2017 World Environment Day.

The Minister in the Vice-President's Office (responsible for environment and union affairs), Mr January Makamba, told a press conference on Sunday that this year's commemorations had been moved to Butiama to honor the founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's role in environmental conservation.

"Themes on Tanzania without charcoal as a source of energy, economic impacts of environmental degradation, the role of religious leaders in environmental conservation and lessons left by Mwalimu Nyerere in environmental conservation will be debated during this year's commemorations," he said.

Mr Makamba said the Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, would be the guest of honour during the celebrations under the theme, "Environmental conservation and Tanzania industrialization drive."