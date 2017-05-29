28 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwalimu Nyerere Honoured On Environmental Protection

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Four subjects will feature in this year's debate on environmental conservation to mark the 2017 World Environment Day.

The Minister in the Vice-President's Office (responsible for environment and union affairs), Mr January Makamba, told a press conference on Sunday that this year's commemorations had been moved to Butiama to honor the founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's role in environmental conservation.

"Themes on Tanzania without charcoal as a source of energy, economic impacts of environmental degradation, the role of religious leaders in environmental conservation and lessons left by Mwalimu Nyerere in environmental conservation will be debated during this year's commemorations," he said.

Mr Makamba said the Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, would be the guest of honour during the celebrations under the theme, "Environmental conservation and Tanzania industrialization drive."

Tanzania

How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and joint venture (JV) partners Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P and Cnooc will be turning to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.