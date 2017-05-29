Tanzania: Concern As Few Buyers Go for New Mosquito Insecticide

Arusha — Biolarvicides for malaria control produced at the recently launched plant at Kibaha in Coast Region are likely to pile up and expire for lack of buyers, an official of the factory hinted in Kigali recently.

The government, through the Medical Stores Department (MSD), was to be the main buyer of the biological mosquito killers, but it has lately passed over the responsibility to the local authorities, many of which do not appear to have sufficient funds for the purpose.

"Many municipal and district councils have said they can't buy biolarvicides because they have not budget for the larvicides," said Mr Samuel Mziray, the acting general manager of Tanzania Biotech Products Limited in an interview in the Rwandan capital, where he was attending the East African Manufacturing Business Summit.

He added that to date only a few local authorities had made inquiries on the biological product, which experts said it was effective in malaria control through its application at breeding sites.

The plant, constructed at $2.1 million, was opened by President Jakaya Kikwete in 2015. It has the capacity to produce 96,000 litres of biolarvicides a week or six million litres a year. The biological product is used to kill mosquitoes in their larval stage. The plant was purposely built with technical support from Cuba to control malaria, one of the killer diseases in the country transmitted by female anopheles mosquitoes. Currently, the plant has a stock of about 80,000 litres not sold, the official explained.

"We try to avoid producing huge quantities, which cannot be collected for lack of buyers," he told The Citizen in an interview, noting that the mosquito killer made there had a shelf lifetime of only two months.

He was not categorical if the plant had suspended production, but affirmed that the factory management was worried over municipal and district councils' failure to order the product as was anticipated.

He said so far only two districts, one each from Geita and Shinyanga regions, had ordered the biolarvicides, while Ilala and Kinondoni in Dar es Salaam, Kibaha (Coast) and Meru and Arusha City Council in Arusha Region had only made inquired about the product. However, he admitted that the product was new and many Tanzanians were not familiar with it.