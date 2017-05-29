Rwanda: Kiyovu Need a Miracle to Stay in Topflight League

SC Kiyovu, one of Rwanda's oldest football clubs, is in danger of being relegated to second division for the first time after losing to fellow strugglers Marines 1-0 on Friday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Marines FC jumped to 12th position with 30 points, thanks to the lone goal from Amri Kalisa in the 43rd minute, while SC Kiyovu dropped into danger zone with 27 points, with one game remaining, against champions Rayon Sports.

To stay in the topflight division Kiyovu need to beat Rayon Sports and hope that 14th-placed Gicumbi FC, who are one point ahead, lose to already relegated Pepiniere or Kirehe in 13th place on the last day of the season next weekend.

Godfroid Okoko's Gicumbi FC earned a crucial point away against Kirehe FC at Nyakarambi ground.

Meanwhile, Police FC leapfrogged APR in second place with 58 points following thir 3-1 win over fourth-placed AS Kigali 3-1 at Kigali Stadium.

League top scorer Dany Usengimana netted twice in the 3rd and 38th minutes to take his tally for the season to 18 goals while Isaie Songa netted the other goal in the 30th minute. Pappy Tchimanga scored the consolation goal for AS Kigali in the 46th minute.

Musanze FC jumped one place to 7th with 42 points after beating eleventh-placed Mukura 4-2 at Ubworoherane ground.

Mukura defender Jean Claude Zagabe scored an own goal in the 20th minute, Ibrahim Nshimiyimana equalised in the 45th minute before Peter Otema netted a quick brace in the 50th and 56th minutes respectively.

Striker Wai Yeka scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute to take his tally to 17 goals in 29 matches, while Dany Mwiseneza netted Mukura's second goal in stoppage time. It was the third successive defeat for Ivan Minnaert's side.

Espoir beat ten-man Sunrise FC 1-0 in Nyagatare, thanks to Hussein Renzaho's lone strike in the 33rd minute. Nigerian midfielder Samson Babuwa was sent off in the second half.

At Ruyenzi ground, striker Gilbert Mugisha celebrated his first call to the national team by scoring for Pepinière in the 1-1 draw against Amagaju. Mugisha gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute while Amani Mugisho equalised for the visitors in the 50th minute.

The game between Etincelles and Bugesera was rescheduled to Sunday at Umuganda Stadium while Rayon will play against APR at Stade de Kigali on Sunday instead of Amahoro National Stadium, Ferwafa has confirmed.