Rwanda/Central African Republic: Amavubi's Hey Admits Pressure Will Be On Central Africa Republic

National team (Amavubi)head coach Antoine Hey has said that the pressure will be on Central Africa Republic in the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier which is scheduled for June 11, in Bangui.

Rwanda are in Group H for AFCON 2019 along with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic.

The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament and hosts Cameroon will also be part of the qualifiers.

Hey named a 25-man provisional squad, which will start the residential training camp on Monday.

The squad includes new faces such as right-back Eric Iradukunda from AS Kigali and Gilbert Mugisha from relegated side Pepiniere FC, while veteran defender Aimable Rucogoza (Bugesera FC) makes a shock return to Amavubi fold.

The German dropped the likes of Yannick Mukunzi, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Amran Nshimiyimana and Faustin Usengimana, all from APR FC, among others.

The coach summoned nine professional players, led by skipper Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga, Tanzania), midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza and striker Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia, Kenya), defenders Salomon Nirisarike (AFC Tubize, Belgium), Emery Bayisenge (KAC Kénitra, Morocco).

Others include; Slovakia-based trio of Fitina Omborenga, Jean Claude Iranzi and Rachid Kalisa, who all feature for MFK Topvar Topoľčany, as well as striker Ernest Sugira, who plays for Congolese side AS Vita.

The former Kenya head coach admitted that, "We dropped some of the players due to the quality of the game we have away. Some of the players did not come back for the second test so there's no need to call them and we cannot assess them without seeing them so it will be unfair if we call them."

"Playing away is different from playing at home but will be looking for a good result, which means the pressure will be on the host team. We have selected the type of players we need for the away match," he noted.

Regarding the form of Central Africa Republic, Hey said, "We know their style of play, we know their weak spots and we know what to expect."

Amavubi provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports), Marcel Nzarora (Police FC) and Olivier Kwizera (Bugesera FC)

Defenders: Aimable Rucogoza (Bugesera), Salomon Nirisarike (AFC Tubize), Aimable Nsabimana (APR FC), Thieryy Manzi (Rayon Sports), Emery Bayisenge (KAC Kénitra), Fitina Omborenga (MFK Topvar Topoľčany), Michel Rusheshangoga (APR Fc), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC) and Eric Iradukunda (AS Kigali)

Midfielders: Ally Niyonzima (Mukura), Olivier Sefu Niyonzima (Rayon Sports), Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza (Gor Mahia), Djihad Bizimana (APR FC), Jean Claude Iranzi (MFK Topvar Topoľčany), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Rayon Sports), Haruna Niyonzima (Young Africans), Rachid Kalisa (MFK Topvar Topoľčany)

Strikers: Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia), Danny Usengimana (Police FC), Gilbert Mugisha (Pepiniere), Ernest Sugira (AS Vita Club) and Justin Mico (Police FC).

