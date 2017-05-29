East Africa: EAC to Intensify Lake Victoria Maritime Safety, Curb Nile Perch Decline

Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) is moving in to ensure maritime safety, boost environmental conservation as well as tackle illegal fishing as massive decline of Nile Perch has hit Lake Victoria.

A research carried out by Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO) indicated that in 2015, there was a major decline in Nile Perch stocks from 1.2 million tonnes to 0.8 million tonnes while stock of sardines went down to 0.7 million tonnes from 1.3 million tonnes.

That has been revealed by the Chairman of EAC Council of Ministers, Dr Ali Kivenjija in his budget speech to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) for 2017/18, saying LVFO conducted the survey in order to estimate the amount of fish in the lake and the proportions available for harvesting.

Dr Kivenjija further revealed that the results of the biennial Fishery Frame Surveys, the last conducted last year recorded an increase of illegal nets (monofilaments) by 59 per cent, hence calling for intensive surveillance to curb illegalities.

"Information generated from Catch Assessment Surveys indicated decrease in the value of catches at landing beaches from 840 million US dollars to 591 million US Dollars.

This is attributed to decrease in the high value species (Nile Perch)," he said in a speech that was read over to EALA members by the Minister of State (EAC Affairs) of the Republic of Uganda, Mr Julius Maganda.

The Council Chair pointed out that LVFO has initiated a programme to address Nile Perch decline and to add value to the catch, specifically, sardines to contribute to food security and better income to the fishing community and increase intra-regional fish trade in EAC.

Dr Kivenjija told the August House that in 2017/18, LVFO would address the issues by strengthening governance structures of the organisation, mobilise funding and resources for the organisation to implement its programmes.

Others are to harmonise regional policies, legislation and standards including facilitating the provision of a conducive legal and institutional framework for the development of aquaculture to meet the demand of fish regionally.

LVFO will also improve compliance to fisheries regulations through involvement of resource users and regulating access; review protocols for resource monitoring and updating the status of the fish stocks and the fisheries to guide management decisions and promoting fish quality, safety, product development and marketing of fish and fishery products through targeted interventions along the value chain.

Dr Kivenjija revealed that the Nile Fishery Management Plan (2015-2020), LVFO, its institutions and the private sector obtained support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Global Programme 'One World-No Hunger' to adopt new approaches to fisheries management, improve compliance and reduce fisheries illegalities.

"The project - Responsible Fisheries Business Chains on Lake Victoria (RFBC) - is to be implemented in Public Private Partnership arrangement and the estimated budget is three million euro, with about 1,794 million euro allocated to LVFO institutions," he said.

In regard to Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), the Minister pointed out that it has retained maritime safety and security on the lake as a key priority during the upcoming financial year.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved funds to support the new multinational Lake Victoria Communication and Transport project to the tune of 25 million US dollars.

"The key strategic interventions envisaged next financial year are the establishment and operationalisation of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mwanza, Tanzania; the production of charts in Lake Victoria; the supply and installation of aids to navigation and the operationalisation of oil spills and toxic chemicals contingency plan for the lake.

On board, for the 2017/18 also, LVBC seeks to promote adherence to harmonised water resources management policies, laws and management instruments, enhance environmental and natural resources management, strategise mitigation of climate change, mainstream Population Health and Environment (PHE) and increase number of people with access to safe water.

Under promotion of sustainable utilisation and management of the natural resources within the basin, paramount activities were aimed to deal with environmental stress, with 396 industries in the basin trained and sensitised on resource efficiency and cleaner production technologies, as four waste water treatment facilities were put in place at Bomet, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Bukoba.