South Africa: President Zuma's Cabinet Reshuffle Appeal Postponed

The application by President Jacob Zuma to appeal an order to hand over the record of decision to reshuffle his Cabinet will not go ahead on Monday as planned due to a bereavement in the legal team, DA MP James Selfe said on Monday.

Selfe said the application for leave to appeal was due to be heard in the Gauteng North High Court on Monday morning, but was postponed to either Thursday or Friday due to the bereavement.

He did not have further details, but said the bereavement was not on the side of DA's legal team.

The opposition party succeeded in an application to get the president's record of decision to reshuffle the Cabinet late on March 31.

The reshuffle ousted Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas as minister and deputy minister of finance, among other changes.

Judge Basheer Vally granted the DA's request to get the record of decision, but the presidency has countered with an unusual request to the DA - that it provide the so-called "Intelligence Report" that apparently sparked Zuma's actions.

This report apparently led to Zuma instructing Gordhan to return abruptly from an investor roadshow in London.

Comment was not immediately available from the presidency.

News24