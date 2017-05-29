28 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bodybuilders Keen On National Crown

By Fredrick Nwaka

Dar es Salaam — Sixty bodybuilders hailing from three Mainland regions and Zanzibar are expected to vie for the Mr Tanzania competition, which will take place in October.

The Tanzania Bodybuilding Federation (TBBF) chairman, Nemes Chiwalala exuded confidence that they would stage the best edition, expressing his delight with the number of bodybuilders who will battle it out for the prestigious title.

"We have 60 bodybuilders on board. They are already undergoing intensive training as preparations for the finals move into the higher gear," said Chiwalala. He added: "We are looking forward to organising the best contest in recent years. It's our hope that this edition will also serve to revive the sport."

Bodybuilding was in its peak during the 1980s and early 90s, but the sport went into a nosedive in recent years.

The TBBF official said the contest will be bankrolled by Pili Pili Entertainment Limited who also pledged to maintain their support for the development of the sport. Chiwalala named the mainland regions where the bodybuilders come from as Dar es Salaam, Mbeya and Iringa. TBBF technical committee chairman

The winner will walk away with Sh10 million cash prize and will represent the country at multiple international events.

