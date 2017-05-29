Tanzania: Final Decision On Concentrates Export 'Awaiting Second Report'

Dar es Salaam — The final decision on the mineral concentrates export will depend on a report from the second probe team formed by President John Magufuli, the State House has said.

This was revealed by director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa in an interview with The Citizen just a day after Acacia Mining PLC called for the government to form an independent team to investigate the amount of gold and copper concentrates in 277 containers of mineral sands.

Mr Msigwa said the government hadn't received official communication from the mining company.

"I know nothing about the request (to form an independent probe team). We are waiting for a report from the second team formed to investigate the issue is handed over to the President," Mr Msigwa told The Citizen in a telephone interview.

President John Magufuli formed the first probe team in March, which handed over to him the report on Wednesday. The team was chaired by Prof Abdulkarim Mruma. The second committee, which is chaired by Prof Nehemiah Osoro, was formed to establish the extent and value of containers of mineral concentrates, which were exported since 1998.

The team is expected to hand over its report to the President in the next few days.

Acacia Investor relations manager Giles Blackham called for a formation of an independent team to investigate the mineral concentrates. Mr Blackham argued that Acacia data was not reconciling with the findings of the presidential committee's.

The committee, which presented its report to President John Magufuli on Wednesday, reported that it discovered an average of 1,400 grammes of gold per tonne of mineral sands in containers, while the Tanzania Minerals Audit Agency (TMAA) indicated an average of only 200 grammes.

The committee also reported disparities in copper and silver ratios, while no royalty was paid for other compounds like iron, sulphur, rhodium, iridium and lithium despite their being smelted from the concentrates.