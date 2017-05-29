Tanzania: Magufuli Visits the Man Who Claims to Have Drawn the National Emblem

Photo: The Citizen

The president and his wife, Mama Janeth Magufuli, paid the visit at 7am when they were coming from St Peter’s Catholic Church in Oysterbay, where they attended Sunday’s Service.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has paid a hospital visit to Mzee Francis Maige Kanyasu (Ngosha). Recent media reports identified Mzee Ngosha as the man who drew the national emblem, although this is yet to be verified.

They also visited a young boy Shukuru Musa Kisonga who was recently reported to be suffering from an unknown disease that forced him to live on drinking edible oils, sugar and milk.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communication, Gerson Msingwa, besides that, President Magufuli said the government would continue confronting various challenges facing the hospital and its doctors and nurses. He thanked the medical staff for their great work.

Muhimbili National Hospital's Executive Director, Prof Lawrence Museru assured the President that the hospital's doctors had already discovered the diseases the two patients were suffering from and that they were continuing well with treatment.

Prof Museru further told the president that the hospital had made great strides as it had now the ability of treating ailments that forced patients to be treated outside the country, thereby saving a lot of the government's funds.

"Mr President, our hospital has now started carrying out operations on the diseases that forced patients to be treated outside the country. For example, we are now providing the service of cleansing the kidney to about 250 patients, and starting from July, this year, we will start doing kidney transplant.

"This kind of service costs between Sh 60 million and 70 million per patient treated outside the country, but here in the country the costs have gone down as the patient can be treated at Sh 21million," said Prof Museru.