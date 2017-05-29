28 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Visits the Man Who Claims to Have Drawn the National Emblem

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
The president and his wife, Mama Janeth Magufuli, paid the visit at 7am when they were coming from St Peter’s Catholic Church in Oysterbay, where they attended Sunday’s Service.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has paid a hospital visit to Mzee Francis Maige Kanyasu (Ngosha). Recent media reports identified Mzee Ngosha as the man who drew the national emblem, although this is yet to be verified.

The president and his wife, Mama Janeth Magufuli, paid the visit at 7am when they were coming from St Peter's Catholic Church in Oysterbay, where they attended Sunday's Service.

They also visited a young boy Shukuru Musa Kisonga who was recently reported to be suffering from an unknown disease that forced him to live on drinking edible oils, sugar and milk.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communication, Gerson Msingwa, besides that, President Magufuli said the government would continue confronting various challenges facing the hospital and its doctors and nurses. He thanked the medical staff for their great work.

Muhimbili National Hospital's Executive Director, Prof Lawrence Museru assured the President that the hospital's doctors had already discovered the diseases the two patients were suffering from and that they were continuing well with treatment.

Prof Museru further told the president that the hospital had made great strides as it had now the ability of treating ailments that forced patients to be treated outside the country, thereby saving a lot of the government's funds.

"Mr President, our hospital has now started carrying out operations on the diseases that forced patients to be treated outside the country. For example, we are now providing the service of cleansing the kidney to about 250 patients, and starting from July, this year, we will start doing kidney transplant.

"This kind of service costs between Sh 60 million and 70 million per patient treated outside the country, but here in the country the costs have gone down as the patient can be treated at Sh 21million," said Prof Museru.

Tanzania

How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and joint venture (JV) partners Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P and Cnooc will be turning to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.