Tanzania: Simba Roars Back to CAF Events

Dodoma — Simba SC returned to the international football scene albeit with a controversial 2-1 victory over Mbao FC in the Azam Sport Federation Cup final at Jamhuri Stadium yesterday.

The Msimbazi Street heavyweights, who have not competed in Caf-organised championships for four seasons, needed a late contentious spot kick in extra time to end their long trophy drought.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in regulation time before Simba scored two goals in the extra time to leave Mbao players cutting a forlorn figure after the final whistle.

Fredrick Blagnon opened the scoring for Simba in the first in fifth minute of the extra time, but 14 minutes later Ndaki Robert capitalised on a defensive error to keep their hopes of winning their first ever major trophy alive. However, the Mwanza-based team conceded a penalty, which they protested vehemently, prompting the police swing into action.

After two minutes or so of mayhem, Shiza Kichuya stepped to take the penalty, which he coolly slotted home to send thousands of their supporters celebrating wildly.

Simba's last appearance in Caf competitions was in February, 2013 when they suffered a 4-0 loss to Recreativo de Libolo of Angola.

With the Federation Cup title, the Joseph Omog-coached side pocketed Sh50 million while Mbao could not go home with runners-up medals. Speaking after the match, Simba captain Jonas Mkude congratulated his teammates for their never-say-die attitude throughout the well-contested showdown.

"We are happy with the victory. It's all we wanted today. Credit should go to all players and staff. It's our teamwork that bore fruit here," he said elatedly.

For his part, Mbao skipper Yusuf Ndikumana blamed their defeat on poor refereeing, citing the penalty decision was wrong.

"You all saw how we played, we really deserved something from this match. However, the referee got his decisions wrong on several occasions including the awarding of the penalty," blamed the Burundian star.

Meanwhile, the Mainland champions, Young Africans, can now breathe a sigh of relief after Simba's appeal over Kagera Sugar points hit the brick wall.